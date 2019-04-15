Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry W. Williams.

Perry Wilborn Williams, born on January 25, 1920, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 99.

Perry, an Electrical Contractor, was the owner of Williams Electric in Montgomery County for more than 50 Years. He had served in the United States Army during World War II, was a member of First Baptist Church of Willis, and was the founder of the Willis Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was also an avid quail hunter, and enjoyed training his own hunting dogs.

Preceded in death by his sisters; Ruth Smith, Eleanor Williams, and Bitsy Cartwright, brothers; G.B. Williams Sr., Ray Williams, and Tommy Williams, step-children; Marcene, Wallace, and Tommy, Perry is survived by his brother; Billy Williams, sister; Mary Bennett, step-children; Judy, Carolyn, Billie Jo, Kerry, and Marilyn. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service for Perry W. Williams will be held at Union Grove Church, in Richards, Texas on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation being held at 10:00am prior to service. Interment will follow the service at Pool Cemetery, in Richards, Texas.

