Peter Bradley Kay, age 73, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Peter was born June 14, 1947, in Conroe, Texas to Edna Mae Kay and Phillip E. Kay.
Pete was a lifelong resident of Conroe. He retired from Exxon Company USA, Conroe Field. He also served the community as a Volunteer Fire-Fighter, in the Conroe Volunteer Fire Department for numerous years.
Pete was a friend to many, known for his generosity, wit and sense of humor. He was a self-taught master of many subjects and always willing to share his knowledge.
He was preceded in death by mother Edna Mae Kay and father Phillip E. Kay.
Graveside interment service for Peter will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:00 PM, in Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77303. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cashnerconroe.com
.
Peter "Pete" Bradley Kay will be missed by his friends and the community he served.