Philip James Novark, 89, of New Waverly passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in New Waverly, Texas on September 26, 1930 to Albert and Mary (neeGregory) Novark. Phil met the love of his life, Dorothy on a blind date set up by friends and married in 1951. A few months later he was drafted and served in the US Army as a combat radioman in the Korean Conflict and upon his return worked for Gray Oil Tool Company. In 1961 he opened his own business, Allendale Machine Shop. Together, Phil and Dot had 5 children. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Waverly and previously St. Augustine Catholic Church in Houston. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Stash Novark, sister, Francis Ripkoski, his beloved wife, Dorothy (nee Carter), son James, and grandson Michael. He is survived by his sister Beatrice Billnoski, 4 children, Belinda Cantu and husband Jose, Carter and wife Jan, David and wife Pam, and Paul; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, the last born 4 days before Phil's 89th birthday and named after him. Visitation at 6:00 pm and Rosary at 7:30 Monday, October 21. Services will be held Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 am. Both at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 Rd., Willis, TX 77318. Interment to follow at Shepherd Hill Cemetery.