PHILLIP DALEY TIPPEN, passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born September 28, 1948, in Bay City, TX, to Lawrence and Earldeen Tippen.

Retiring in 2005, Phillip was a thirty-seven year veteran of the Houston Police Department, serving twenty one years in the Criminal Intelligence Division, where his attention to duty and deep compassion for others affectionately earned him the nickname "Father Phil". During his tenure with the Department, Phillip was recognized with some twenty-seven commendations. Having been a thirty-six year leukemia survivor, Phillip participated as a member of the Anderson Network, a survivor organization sponsored by MD Anderson Cancer Center, and was a patron sponsor of the HPD Bicycle Relay Team for . Throughout the communities and groups Phillip has been a part of, he was known to be a humble and kind man with a humorous streak a mile wide. At gatherings and events, Phillip never shied away from, or passed up, an opportunity to entertain and make others laugh. He was a devoted son, brother, and father, and proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father "Tip" and mother "Deenie" of Friendswood, TX. He is survived by his sister Kris Tippen of Markham, TX; daughter Rachel, her husband Jason Robertson, grandson Tyler Greer, great-grandson Mason of Milo, ME; son Andy, his wife Channing Fawcett of Denver, CO; daughter Erin, her husband Scott Aschenbeck and grandsons Sean and Hank of Adkins, TX.

HPD Chaplain Monty Montgomery will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with interment at Forest Park East Cemetery.