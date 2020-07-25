Phillip Talmadge Futrell, aged 73, of Conroe, Texas, passed away in his home with his wife and family by his side, on July 23, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Phil was born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 7, 1947. Phil was predeceased by his parents, Fitzhugh & Kathryn Futrell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Futrell; sister, Delia Steeves; children, Dorothy Bergmeier and husband Jason; Donna Crawford and husband James; Donald Futrell and wife Torey; Donavan Futrell; Douglas Futrell and wife Diane; and Pat Shewmake and husband Rodney; along with 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and several beloved brothers-and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.

Phil was a larger than life man with a great sense of humor and big dreams. A talented musician, Phil was offered the opportunity to play for the famed U.S. Navy Band upon his graduation from high school. Phil turned down this offer in favor of joining the U.S. Air Force. While serving in England, Phil met his future wife, Pat, and married her in 1969. They celebrated 50 golden years together.

Phil loved to travel, and spent much of his time on the road due to work, but always found time to sight-see and explore at each new location. Although he enjoyed traveling, Phil was always happy to return home to spend time with his loving wife and extensive network of family and friends. In addition to music, Phil loved fishing, playing pool, and bowling; he was a proud recipient of a perfect 300 game ring. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting around the table playing games with his family. What stood out the most about Phil, was that he loved his family and he loved his wife. There was no one more important than Patricia, the love of his life.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home, the graveside service will be immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery. For those of you who cannot attend the service will be live stream on Cashner Funeral Home Facebook page.

Phil was very proud of his law enforcement family and asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be made to the 100 Club Survivor's Fund. Phil will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of the dynasty he created, until the day we meet again in our heavenly home.