On May 4, 2019, Phillip "Keith" Isbell, 50 of Atascocita, Texas peacefully walked through the gates of heaven to be greeted by Jesus along with a host of his favorite people, including his mom (Wanda Isbell) and older brother (Kyle Isbell), who were surely waiting with arms wide open to greet him.

Keith was born in Pasadena, Texas on February 14, 1969. He graduated from Conroe High School in 1987. On August 17, 1997 he married his beautiful wife Annette in Chicago, IL. They have been married for 21 years and have two beautiful children, Zach, 19 and Sophie, 17. His family brought him great joy. They motivated and inspired Keith to live with focus and purpose.

In life, whether in work or play, Keith did all things with excellence. Across all spectrums, from dish-washer to business owner; bare-footed cross-country runner to All-Star Baseball Coach, he was a dedicated and passionate leader. Keith's career path guided him to the restaurant industry. He started his career in Chicago and ended up in the Houston area. Since 2003, Keith has been partner/owner with Mark and Monica von Waaden of Rolling Dough, Ltd., owning a number of Panera Bread restaurant franchises throughout Texas. While Keith certainly enjoyed his work, what he loved most were the people. Keith believed in the unique values of every individual, whether they were employees, players, co-workers, fellow coaches, or friends. He challenged each person to be the best version of themselves. Most recently, he brought that same challenge, vision, and purpose to those alongside him on the cancer and heart disease battlefields. He wanted to point them to hope and life. Keith left a legacy in every area of his very full life - family, career, faith, and community. He would want his legacy to point others to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Keith would be the first to tell you that school and all things academia were not his strong suit. However, anyone who knows him, knows he is a story-teller, and he had quite the story to tell. Although Keith never read a book cover to cover, he decided to author one. He wanted to tell the story of how God had always been with him, and how his life was "Anchored by Grace."

Keith is survived by his wife Annette and children Zach and Sophie; his father Tom Isbell and wife Leslie; his sister Leslie Alger and husband John and their sons Justin (and wife Lindsay), Jacob (and wife Brooke), Andre, and Dante; his sister Julie Bergemann and husband Aaron and children Brittany, Clay, Crockett and Reagin; his brother Kyle's daughters: Morgan, Montana, Madison (and husband Iverson), Meagin and husband Shane and children Scarlett, and Everett; along with a host of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws.

His body was laid to rest at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, May 9, 2019 during a private family service. Honorary pallbearers are: Kevin Alvarado, Craig Chambers, Jamie Coumbe, Jeff Coumbe, Greg Garvey, Tres Godfrey, Warren Johnson, Danny Reed, Mark Smith, Eric Thompson, and David White. Keith loved life. He loved every aspect of it. He brought life into every space he entered and usually ushered it in with laughter. In honor of his fullness of life, we will gather to honor his purpose, and display the source of his life, Jesus Christ.

Celebration of life will be held at Woodlands Church Atascocita, 18111 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346, Monday, May 13, 2019 Celebration/Visitation: 3:00 p.m. Worship/Memorial Service: 5:00 p.m.

Special Requests: Please dress as if you are hanging out with Keith (bright colors/team jerseys/etc.), please bring (or email: [email protected]) letters about your memories or thoughts about Keith for his family and please plan to share a short video message in the video booth during his celebration of life (or email).

Two scholarships have been created representing several of his biggest passions: Christ and Community. Keith was passionate about Jesus and had a heart for the next generation. A scholarship has been created to help students attend summer camp and experience Jesus. Checks payable to Woodlands Church, or https://pushpay.com/g/woodlands / Atascocita Campus / add memo: "In Memory of Keith Isbell". Keith was also passionate about baseball and his community. A baseball scholarship is being established in his name. Checks payable to Davis Days Foundation, PO Box 817, Pearland 77588 or www.davisdays.org / Donate Today /add memo: "In Memory of Keith Isbell." Flowers can be sent to Woodlands Church Atascocita, 18111 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX 77346. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com