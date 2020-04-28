On Monday, April 20, 2020, after a 40 day battle against the Coronavirus, God called Phillip Blest, age 74, home. Phillip was a devoted husband for nearly 48 years to his wife Linda of Houston, TX. Phillip Ravindra Blest was born on November 11, 1945, in Hyderabad, India. He was the youngest of 4 brothers and had 2 younger sisters. He learned how to cook, sew, knit, and bake from his loving mother. He also had a talent for watercolor painting. As a child, Phillip contracted diphtheria. It was during this two year illness that Phillip heard the truth of the Gospel and submitted his life to Christ. Phillip completed his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering at Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1967. In 1968, Phillip came to the United States to attend Auburn University for his Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering. He then went to Houston, TX, to begin his Doctorate degree at the University of Houston. It was at the University of Houston that Phillip met the love of his life, Linda Beth Gilcrease, at a Bible Study. The two married on July 10, 1972. God would later bless the couple with four children. In 1978, Phillip and his friend, Braja Das, started Everest Valve Company where Phillip served as President until his passing. Phillip absolutely loved his work, but also loved to study the Bible. He had the most unbelievable memory. In 2012, Phillip and Linda had the privilege of travelling to Israel together. Phillip was a committed follower of Christ. He served many decades in the church often as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and was even a Gideon like his father. Phillip's kind and gentle spirit impacted all who met him. He loved his Auburn football team, fishing, Indian food, and time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rathnamma; brother, Samson; grandchildren, Journey, Alex, and Skyler. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brothers, Prakash and Ajit; sisters, Sumathy and Binothi; children, Nathan, Joel, Angela, and Jeremy; daughters-in-law, Shelly, Karina, and Jill; son-in-law, David; grandchildren, Alden, Kirsten, Keighla, Phillip, Stella, Matthew, Glory, Jonathan, Given, and Gates. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. An intimate family service will be held at Forest Park the Woodlands Funeral Home & Cemetery located at 18000 Interstate 45 South, Shenandoah, TX 77384. Plans for a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date. Online donations may be made to Gideons International @ www.gideons.org/sendtheword or checks made to Gideons International may be sent to Houston Central Northwest Camp, P.O. Box 91023, Houston, Texas, 77291.