Phyllis Jean Russell Feuer, born June 8, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 31st. She is preceded in death by her parents William & Ethel Russell and her husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Feuer. She is survived by her sister Nanette Feda of Sacramento, Ca. Her children are Michael Feuer, Alex & Cheray Feuer, and Dana & David Corbit. Phyllis adored her grandchildren Allie, Jacob, Ben and Sophia Feuer, Austin and Sean Corbit, and great grandchildren Gemma and Cash.

Phyllis was an amazing stay at home mom while raising her children. She returned to the working world in 1986 and was with Capro/Teleflex for 15 years before retiring. Phyllis was a beautiful pianist, Boy and Girl Scout volunteer and could crochet, knit, and tat. She was very talented with embroidery, too. Phyllis loved to work/play in her woods and yard. She was an amazing cook and was always ready to teach someone her specialties. She was known for her beautiful silver hair, gentle heart and loving spirit.