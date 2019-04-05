Prentis Doyle McShan, 79, born on July 10, 1939 in Galveston, TX to Sam Houston McShan, Sr. and Annie Bell Perry, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Houston, TX. Prentis lived for the majority of his life in Conroe, graduating from Conroe High School in 1957. Prentis was married to Jeanette Smith (born Dec. 27, 1941 to Percy Hall Smith and Johnnie Belle Evans) of Palestine, TX on Feb. 7, 1959. Soon thereafter, Prentis joined the US Air Force, where he spent the first two years of his enlistment in Italy and Germany. Later, Prentis returned stateside and concluded his service to our country in Charleston, SC as a Morse Code interpreter, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. After an honorable discharge, Prentis took a position with American National Insurance Co. selling policies. He remained in the insurance business until 1967 when he began a 35-year career as a letter clerk and eventually timekeeper at the US Postal Service (formerly the US Post Office Department) in Conroe. He retired from the USPS in early 2002.

Prentis enjoyed providing for his family, a good joke, and college football, preferring it overwhelmingly to the NFL. He looked forward each year to reading Texas Football Magazine among many other national football periodicals, and he was a lifelong subscriber to True Orange and Horns Illustrated, the major sports magazines of his beloved University of Texas. Although UT was by far his favorite team, Prentis loved the old Southwest Conference and current SEC and Big Twelve teams as well. Saturdays in the fall were spent in front of the television and radio enjoying games up and down the dial. He was also a knowledgeable novice at recruiting, picking many of the same premier players who eventually signed with the schools he expected they would.

Prentis was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette (August 12, 2012), and is survived by sons Christopher Lance McShan (daughter-in-law Sabrina Ann McShan) and Scott Eric McShan, grandson Ryan Christopher McShan and granddaughter Maggie McShan.

Prentis will be interred at Houston National Cemetery alongside his wife of 53 years. There will be no service.