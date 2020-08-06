Priscilla Dianne Morrison, 72 of Conroe went to be with the Lord Monday, August 3, 2020.



Prissy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Morrison and both of her parents, Reuben and Annie Traylor. She leaves behind her only son, Shawn Carl Coleman; her siblings Stuart Traylor and wife Beth, Laurie Bailey and husband Randy, and Terry Traylor and wife Pam, brother-in-law, Charles Morrison; nieces and nephews Phil, Brittni, Todd, Travis, Mandy, John, Gina, Natalie and numerous other cousins and family.



Prissy was an adventurous, outgoing, energetic woman. She loved her family and enjoyed planning reunions and celebrations to get everyone together. She was a master gardener and always kept her yard beautiful and well taken care of. She enjoyed working outside in her yard or taking on building projects. She always had ideas of what her next project would be and worked hard to complete them. She enjoyed sewing and made blankets, clothes and even fancy dresses for herself, friends and family. She loved to cook for others and was often canning fruits and vegetables to share. She owned and operated Prissy's Beauty Shop for over 25 years. Prissy had an energy about her, an unforgettable personality and was loved by all. She was always at the center of the family and will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home. A short reception will follow. Around 4pm, following the service, we welcome all friends and family to Prissy's house for a reception.



-Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Cor. 13:13-



