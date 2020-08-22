1/1
R. Avil Murphy
1933 - 2020
R. Avil Murphy age 86 of Kilgore, Texas passed away on Friday, August 21 at his home. He was born October 7, 1933 in Egypt, Texas to the late Harvey and Ruby (Kimball) Murphy.

Avil was united in marriage to the late Patricia (Gregory) Murphy September 26, 1953 in Conroe, Texas. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Murphy and his granddaughter Kristin Elaine (Von Senden) Carter.

Avil opened Murphy's auto parts on 1975 and retired in 1983. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 10 years. He was a member of the Forest Home Baptist Church and also a member of the Danville Masonic Lodge #101.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Joy Murphy of Kilgore; sons, Greg Murphy and wife Sandra of Kilgore and Marty Murphy of Galveston; daughters Debbie Harms and husband Greg of Missouri and Ruth Climer and husband Matt of Humble; siblings, Robert Murphy of Highland Village, Fran McGilvrary of Midland and Edna Strobush of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Murphy, Chis Murphy, Kevin Clark, David Atkinson, Jim Hinna, and Dr. Chris Miller.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5-7pm at Rader Funeral Home and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe, Texas at 2pm following the services in Kilgore.

Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com



Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Aug. 22 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rader Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rader Funeral Home
AUG
26
Interment
02:00 PM
Garden Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rader Funeral Home
401 N Martin St
Kilgore, TX 75662
(903) 984-2525
