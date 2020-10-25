1/
R.A. "Mickey" Deison Jr.
1931 - 2020
R.A." Mickey" Deison, Jr., 89, the former Mayor of Conroe and Montgomery County Judge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19. He spent a lifetime dedicated to bettering the greater Conroe community.

Mickey was born May 6, 1931 in Austin, Texas, to the late Reverend R.A. Deison, Sr. and Helen Kirk Deison, the second of seven children. The family moved to Conroe in 1948 when his father became pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.

After graduating from Austin High School in 1949, he spent one year at Austin College and one year at the University of Texas before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Following his military service, he resumed his undergraduate studies at Sam Houston State University, receiving his BBA in 1957. While there, he married fellow student, Justine Calfee Deison, on December 21, 1957. In 1960, the couple moved to Houston where their children Dana and Michael were born. While working full time, he attended night classes at South Texas College of Law, earning his law degree in 1966. After a year practicing in Houston, he moved his family to Conroe. He started a new law firm there, formed the Universal Land Title Company and was part of the team that developed the Louisiana Pacific Building.

In 1970, with no prior political experience, he decided to run for Mayor of Conroe. He defeated the incumbent by a two to one margin and was elected to a second term. He also served as Montgomery County Judge from 1977 to 1982. He then stepped away from politics to focus on his law practice.

In addition to practicing law, he served his community as founder of the Montgomery County Youth Services, lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair Association, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Montgomery County Bar Association, President of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, Chairman of Conroe Industrial Development Corporation Board, a member of Conroe Noon Kiwanis Club, and a mentor for Project Mentor. He was an avid pilot. His passion for flight as well as his concern for Conroe's economic future resulted in the Conroe North Houston Regional Airport air traffic control tower being named in his honor in 2011. He was a long-serving member of the Conroe Airport Advisory Board and was credited for the vision behind the 240-acre R.A. Deison Technology Park.

Mickey, a lifelong Presbyterian, led a full and rewarding life defined by work, community, family, friends and faith. At 89, he continued to practice law with George Gordon and enjoyed working with his longtime clients. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend as well as a true gentleman. He held a particularly special place in the hearts of his five grandchildren. His laughter and leadership will be dearly missed.

The family wishes to thank Kim Cruz, his secretary of 32 years, for her faithful and loyal service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rebecca Deison Damron of Burnett.

He is survived by a loving family, including his daughter, Dana Deison Porter and her husband, David, and their sons, William, Andrew and David Jr., of Fort Worth; son, Michael Deison and his wife, Tracie, and their children Erin and Ray of Leander; his daughter by Suzan Phillips Deison, Taylor Deison of Houston; brother David Deison and his wife, Nancy, of Weatherford; brother Reverend Pete Deison and his wife, Markay, of Dallas; sister Diane Deison O'Leary of Lubbock; sister Betty Lou Deison Cash and her husband, Jim, of Kerrville; sister Patsy Deison Peacock of Kermit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28th at Metcalf Funeral Home, 1801 East White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304

Burial: A private graveside service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Park Mausoleum Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road Conroe, Texas 77303.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2727 North Loop 336 West, Conroe Texas 77304, The Jesus Film Project, 100 Lake Hart Drive, Orlando, Florida 32832 or a charity of choice.

Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Mickey Deison, along with his cohort David Crews, were incredible mentors to me as a young, naïve, wide-eyed baby lawyer in the 1980's. Working in their law office library because they had no extra office for me, I learned not only about the law, but about helping people and improving our city and county. Mickey was kind, patient, wise, and encouraging. And, he didn't toss me out when my pet hamster escaped and ran under the feet of a lady client in Mickey's office. But, he teased me about that incident for decades. I will truly miss him.
Nelda Luce Blair
Friend
October 21, 2020
Mickey Deison gave it to me a few times that Lone Star College was not doing enough to help create a pilot program, automotive program or manufacturing programs. So we did. He had leadership qualities that you cannot teach, and a southern charm that he used to guide us along the path he saw ahead. Our condolences to Suzan and her daughter and the rest of Micky’s family.
Linda and Steve Head
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Dana and Michael,
I'm very sorry for your loss. You and your families are in our families prayers.
Mikel Watson
Mikel Watson
Friend
October 19, 2020
Mickey , a good friend, wonderful neighbor.....Dana and Michael my heart is with you.. My Love to all the family.
Clemencia
Clemencia Watson
Friend
October 19, 2020
Always a gentleman and good friend.
Barry Kelley
Friend
October 18, 2020
Mickey and Justine were our good friends...we did a lot of things together. One night they came over to talk about his possible run for mayor, and the rest is history. I have missed all of the family since everyone has moved on, but my prayers go out to you in your loss. Due to Covid I won't be at the visitation as I long to be, but know that I am thinking of you all. Love, Margie
Margie Kendall
Friend
October 18, 2020
October 18, 2020
I WAS A CAR POOL WITH MICKEY IN THE LATE 50'S GOING TO SAM HOUSTON STATE.
GOOD TIMES!
BRYANT HOLMES
Friend
October 17, 2020
I had the honor of Mickey as my City Attorney for the Town of Woodloch for almost 20 years. His guidance, wisdom and experience was invaluable as he shared this all with me as Mayor.
We became good friends, with his door always open to give advice. If it wasn't what I wanted to hear, he would give that little chuckle of his and tell me '... Well now....'.
I know he loved his family. We would share stories about our children. He did enjoy being around my oldest son, though. He was one of few people taller than Mickey!
Mickey touched the hears of many, many people in his lifetime. He will be remembered with fondness and love. This world is an emptier place without him. God has a wonderful addition to his Choir of Angels in Heaven.
May God be with the Deison family at this time. My prayers go out to all. Be strong, know that all of you are in our thoughts, our hearts, our prayers.
Diane L. Lincoln
Friend
October 17, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of working for Mr. Deison for 12 years. It was my first job out of high school. I learned so much from him and gained a huge passion for the law and for research. I was blessed to know him and work for him. I will miss him so much. My prayers go out to his family and friends during this great loss. His smile, his laugh, his love and his infinite wisdom will be greatly missed.
Dani Peyton
Coworker
