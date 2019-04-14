Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Irene Jones.

Rachel Irene Jones was born on October 8, 1934, in Willis, Texas, to parents Franklin P. Currier, Sr. and Sarah Jane Parsley Currier, and passed away peacefully at her home in Conroe, Texas, on April 12, 2019, at the age of 84.

After living in the Dallas area for many years and working as a PBX Operator, Rachel returned to Conroe to once again be close to her family. Rachel worked in the floral department of Kroger for many years until she retired. Rachel enjoyed gardening, crafts of all kinds, playing dominos with friends, spending time with her family, and was very active in her church.

Rachel was preceded in death by husbands, Leroy Gunter, George A. Grimes and David Jones, her son, Norman L. Gunter, sister, Nina Overbay Fitzpatrick, and brothers, Jack Overbay and Franklin P. Currier, Jr.

Rachel is survived by sisters, Mary Ann Adamick (Florence) and Mavis Pasket (Antone), grandchildren, Amy Zetterlund (Barry), Sarah Gunter, Tracy Gunter and Jake Gunter, great-grandchildren, Lanie, Zach, Blake, Andrew, Evan, Emma, Ryland and Logyn, numerous nieces and nephews, dear friend, Holli Hubacek, a large and loving church family, and her cherished dog, Maggie.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Rachel's dedicated and tireless caregivers, Maxine Major Lewis and Cassandra McMillan, and Traditions Hospice for the love and care they provided to Rachel.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77304. Funeral services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Seal officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Geisler, Mark Murphy, Judd Blume, Dean Fitzpatrick, Kyle Sleezer and John Murphy. Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Rachel to New Horizon Church, 1201 N. FM 3083 Road E., Conroe, Texas 77303.