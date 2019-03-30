Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph L. Hoffart.

Ralph Louis Hoffart, born on January 5, 1932, and passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 87.

Ralph was born into the family of Christopher and Barbara Hoffart. He had 3 brothers, Ben, Emmanuel and Paul and one sister, Antoinette. All the children in the family had very important roles to fill. Ben, Emmanuel, Ralph and Antoinette went into service in the Catholic Church at a young age. Paul worked the family ' s dairy farm. After Ralph met Rosalie Diehl, he joined the United States Marines and served our country during the Korean War. After Ralph and Rosalie married on July 10 1954, they relocated from Texas to California for a brief time while Ralph served overseas. After he was honorably discharged from the military, they moved back to Texas to start the next chapter in their lives. They moved to Spring and Ralph started his career with General Welding Works in Houston. He worked there for 30 years and finally retired in the 80s. After a couple of years of retirement, he decided to pursue his love of working outdoors and was hired on with Montgomery Independent School District. He worked the grounds at all the schools in the district. After 10 years, he retired again. While all this was going on, Ralph and Rosalie were starting their family. Ralph Jr. was born in 1957. Soon after was David, Rose, Diane, Aileen, and Tina. Ralph had a fierce love for Rosalie and their children.

Ralph is preceded in death by son David Alan Hoffart, daughter, Rose Brown, granddaughter, Jennifer Hoffart, grandson Donald James DeGaugh and great grandson, Jason Hunter Thomas.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Rosalie, son, Ralph Hoffart Jr. and wife Terry Hoffart, daughter Diane Gilbert and husband Duane, daughter Aileen DeGaugh and husband Don and daughter Tina Emerson and husband Mark. Grandchildren Jordan and Chance Hoffart, Valerie Gilliam and husband David, Christopher Brown and wife Natalea, Mark Gilbert and wife Lisa, Michael Gilbert and friend Kailey Wyatt, Mitchell Gilbert, Melissa Thomas and husband Steven, Amanda Emerson and Aaron Emerson. Ralph ' s great grandchildren are Amber, David and Emma Gilliam, Chloe and Callea Brown, Hailey Headley and Taylor Rose Gilbert.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with rosary starting at 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Ralph Louis Hoffart will be held at St. Mary ' s Catholic Church, in Plantersville, Texas on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00am with interment following at St Mary ' s Cemetery.

