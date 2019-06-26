Randy Joseph Maywald has taken his final fishing trip to the heavenly waters above. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Blake and Elizabeth Maywald and brother, Gary Maywald.

Randy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Maywald. He is also survived by his parents, Joe and Voilenia Maywald; sisters, Judi Schwenke and Rebecca Maywald; brother, Donald Maywald and wife Laurie; daughters, Amanda Coolidge and husband Dan, Jessica Goodman and husband Travis; nephew, Joseph Blake Maywald III; stepsons, Tim Hughes and Rusty Hughes; and grandchildren, Tristian and Julian Lopez, Haylie and Kaydie Goodman, and Olivia Hughes.

Randy enjoyed his family first, with his love of hunting and fishing to follow.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28th at 7pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Tx. Visitation with the family will begin at 5pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Randy's name.