Raymond John Simper, age 75, passed away peacefully in his home in Cut and Shoot, Texas, with his wife by his side on August 28, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Ray was a caring husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered for the way he always made things happen when there was a need or when he was asked for help; his life is reflective of his love of service for others.
Ray was born on August 16, 1945, in Shiner, Texas, to Isidore and Emma Simper. Ray was the youngest of four children and attended St. Ludmila's Academy through 12th grade, graduating in 1963. He was a busy boy, helping his parents on their farm and very active in high school as the vice president of his senior class, class treasurer of his junior class, a member of the yearbook staff, participant in the choral club, basketball and baseball player, an actor in the theatre department, and best man and/or duke at the Harvest Festivals over the years. He was voted class favorite his sophomore year in high school and was active in the Catholic Youth Organization all four years. He moved to Houston in 1963, working for the USPS, Dow Chemical, JC Penney, and finally the Houston Police Department before owning his own business, Central Police Supply. He was a proud graduate of the Police Academy Class #38, and as a 4th Degree Knight, was an Admiral (Past Faithful Navigator) of the Our Lady of the Pines Assembly 1759 and former Grand Knight and an active volunteer for the Conroe Knights of Columbus Council 6456. He married Judy Simper Mendez in 1964, and they had three children. In 1978, Ray married his second wife, Lisa Simper, and they had two girls. Cynthia Thompson Simper married Ray in 1994, and they have enjoyed life as grandparents to nine beautiful grandchildren.
Ray was a brilliant businessman, faithful Catholic, and good person that was loved by all that knew him. He was active in his parish of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe as well as during the lunch hour at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Downtown Houston as an instituted acolyte, sacristan, lector, and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion (EMHC), and he served at the Catholic Charismatic Center in Houston on Thursday evenings as an EMHC and leading the Rosary before Mass. He loved his faith and enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, working deals, and talking with friends. He often spoke of how meaningful his trip to Medjugorje was to him, as well as the importance of praying the Rosary with the Blessed Virgin Mary to grow closer to her son, Jesus. He was most comfortable being on his tractor and had many "adventures" working on his land and out in the pasture. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Simper of Conroe, TX; his children, Ron Simper (Pam) of Forest Hill, MD; Debbie Haney (Jason) of Sugar Land, TX; Jennifer Simper (Marlon) of Missouri City, TX; and Jacqueline Orellana (Will) of Houston, TX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Clayton Simper in Tomball, Matthew Simper in College Station, Hannah and Nicholas Haney in Sugar Land, Landon and Cameron Orellana in Houston, and Nalin, Falsten, and Loden Simper in Maryland. He is also survived by sister, Lorene Kalina of Shiner, TX, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as a host of many good friends. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, his son Rick Simper, brothers Edward and Eugene Simper, ex-wife Lisa Marie Simper, and other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to April and Coco from Devotion Hospice for their compassionate care of Ray in his final days.
The family will host a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 109 North Frazier St., Conroe, TX 77301, on Thursday morning, September 3, from 8:30 to 9:00 AM, with a Rosary beginning at 9:15 AM. A funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 AM, following the Rosary. Interment will follow at Cashner Funeral Home & Garden Park Cemetery at 801 Teas Road in Conroe, TX 77303. Pallbearers honoring him will be 4th Degree Knights: Carl Busby, Barry Abbott, Ben Petru, Peter Mess, Jeff Schrick, and Mark Doss. Online condolences can be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/conroe-tx/cashner-funeral-home/7484
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phase II - God's Love, Our Mission Capital Campaign for Sacred Heart Catholic Church through this link: https://www.shconroe.org/giving/capital-campaign/glom-ii
or by sending it directly to the church with attention to "Capital Campaign" at the above address, noting Ray Simper's name in the correspondance.