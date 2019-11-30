Raymond Eugene Woodall, born on November 24, 1934 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the chapel at the First Methodist Conroe Church at 4308 W. Davis Street in Conroe on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A reception at the church will follow. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home will be coordinating a private burial for the family earlier in the day.

Mr. Woodall is an engineering graduate from LSU and retired from Amoco Production Company after 35 years as the company's Worldwide Drilling Manager. He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 63 years, and his daughter, Senator Sharon Hewitt, and son, R. Scot Woodall. He is also survived by seven beautiful grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Flowers can be sent to the First Methodist Conroe Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Intern Program at First Methodist Conroe.

