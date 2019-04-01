Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R.E. "Ed" Grayless.

Ray Edward "Ed" Grayless was born on March 24, 1926, at Tarkington Prairie, Liberty County, Texas. He died on March 29, 2019, at the age of 93 in Conroe, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wright N. Grayless and Jennie Simmons Grayless, and his wife of 71 years, Dalva Hunt Grayless. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters: Lee Grayless, Jodie Grayless, Arnold Grayless, Faye Cole, Bernice Tilton, and Mae Dell Bridges. His grandson, Dustin Drews, also preceded him in death. Ed is survived by his daughter, Sherry Drews, and her husband Gerald of Temple, Texas, and son, Mark Grayless, and his wife Gloria of Conroe. He is survived by three grandchildren Matthew Grayless and wife Megan of Austin, TX, Ashley Drews of Temple, TX, and Ryan Grayless and wife Haley of Houston, TX and four great-grandchildren, Nate, Grant, Elizabeth, and Brooke. Also, he is survived by a brother-in-law, J. D. Hunt Jr., of Redding, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

Ed grew up in Tarkington Prairie and attended Tarkington schools. After high school, in 1944, he joined the U. S. Army. He fought in the Pacific Campaign of World War II in Company G, 32nd Infantry, 7th Division where he received the Bronze Star and was awarded a Purple Heart. He fought on the islands of Saipan and Okinawa.

Shortly after World War II ended, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Dalva Hunt, and began a 38-year career with Humble Company which later became Exxon Company USA. He retired as plant superintendent for Exxon at the Tomball Gas Plant.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a 60-year Freemason and a member of Montgomery Masonic Lodge # 25. In the 60s, he coached little league baseball. He very seldom missed one of his son's or grandsons' football, basketball, or baseball games. He was an avid Conroe Tiger and Baylor Bear sports fan.

In retirement, Ed enjoyed gardening, landscaping his yard, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and watching sports. He also enjoyed working with cattle alongside his son and grandsons at the ranch. He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Conroe and The Woodlands. He served the Lord for many years in the Helping Hands Ministry, Homebound Communion Ministry, and providing medical transportation.

Visitation will be at Cashner Funeral Home from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, April 3,2019. The Funeral will be at Cashner Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00am with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com