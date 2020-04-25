Refugio Robles ("Cuca, or Mama Cuca") age 86 was born on March 15, 1934 in Jalisco, Mexico, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. "Mama Cuca" is the foundation and rock of the family. Cuca joined our Lord and Savior and joined her Beloved Husband Antonio Robles. She is survived by her seven children Juanita, Lourdes, Gelo, Antonio, Martin, Sonia, Valentin. Cuca is preceded by scores of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren who will carry on teachings of a strong Catholic-Christian Faith. Visitation will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 5p.m.

to 8p.m. We will be following all CDC mandates in regards to visitation and ask each guest to do so as well. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, April 29,2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Smith Memorial Park Cemetery. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.