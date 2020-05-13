Reginald D Morrison "Reggie" 42, born in Huntsville, Texas September 20, 1977 passed away in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2020. Gone but, not forgotten. Visitation, Thursday, May 14, 2020, 2-6 pm @ Collins & Johnson. Service, Friday, May 15,2020, 1:00 pm Jasper Missionary Baptist Church, FM 2693 @ Hawthorne Rd. New Waverly,Texas. Rev Clifton Wilridge,pastor. Rev A R Shelton, officiant, Rev Henry D Lewis,Jr., eulogist. Interment Jasper Memorial Gardens, New Waverly, Texas.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 13 to May 26, 2020.