Renee Lane Hemphill, 45, passed away in Cleveland, Texas on October 14, 2019. She was born in Conroe, TX on November 2, 1973. Renee graduated from Conroe High School and attended North Harris County College. She was a very creative and artistic young lady; she also enjoyed swimming, sewing, and cooking. Renee was married to Jonathan Hemphill who passed away on December 19, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her father, Tom Rogowski who passed on October 2, 2019. Renee is survived by her daughter, Ryan Taylor Hemphill; mother, Shirley Anne Rogowski; sister, Michelle McNeil and husband Rusty; brother, Thomas J. Rogowski and wife Andrea; many dear family members in Texas and Indiana. Renee was very loved and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held for Renee and her husband Jonathan at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park in Porter, Texas. Friends and family are invited to share memories and sign the guestbook at www.rosewood.cc