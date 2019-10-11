Renee Elizabeth Wright, age 61, passed away on October 9, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born to Richard Phillip and Shirley Jean (Whitehead) Foley on March 18, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa. She married Mitchell Gene Wright on May 27, 2004.

Renee worked as a Senior Regulator Compliance Representative at Marathon Oil for 37 years before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed church, friends and charity work. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, decorating and reading. Her favorite thing was family gatherings. She loved sitting on her porch with family and just talking and singing together.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents and son, Matthew Frazee. She is survived by her husband of 15 years Mitchell Wright of Montgomery, TX; son Joshua Frazee of Montgomery, TX; daughter Erin Craddock and husband Rodney of Montgomery, TX; step-daughter Jaime Pflueger and husband Bryon of League City, TX; grandchildren Jayson Pflueger, Matthew Craddock and Sarah Craddock; and sisters Leslie Gipson and husband David of Richmond, TX and Monica Hicks and husband Robert of Waller, TX.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Honea Baptist Church, 16430 FM 2854 Rd., Montgomery, TX 77316 with Pastor Leon Cowart officiating. A graveside service for the burial of her ashes will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cheetham Cemetery in Sheridan, TX.

Memorials may be made in Renee's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; - Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, 5433 Westheimer Suite 300, Houston, TX 77056; or Pregnancy Help Center of West Houston, 1450 E Summitry Circle #5326, Katy, TX 77449.

Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas.