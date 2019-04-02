Reth Tim, survivor of the Khmer Rouge regime, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on the morning of Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 69 in Conroe, Texas.

Reth was born on January 10, 1950 in Phnom Penh, Kandal Province, Cambodia. He attended school in Cambodia where he received a Master's Degree equivalent. He reached the ranks of First Lieutenant in the Cambodian Army assisting the US Military during the Khmer Rouge regime. However, just as countless of other Cambodians, in 1975 he was taken into Khmer Rouge labor camps where he was forced to cut wood and plant rice. As the Khmer Rouge were being ousted, he fled into the Thai/Cambodian borders with his then pregnant wife, Sameth. 10 days after they were brought into Khao I Dang refugee camp, their son Dara was born. They were then re-settled in Houston, Texas in 1981. He quickly learned English and obtained a GED. On May 1, 1990 he proudly gained his United States citizenship. He worked at Conroe I.S.D for over 30 years and have been a member of First Baptist Church in Conroe for over 26 years.

Reth is remembered as being a warrior, a fierce fighter, with war wounds that were embedded in his skull all his adult life. Yet, he defied odds as proved by his four-year battle with stage four lung cancer. It helped that he maintained a no-nonsense attitude with a knack for delivering corny jokes that mainly his children appreciate. Widely considered a jewel in the Rivershire neighborhood, he would walk his dogs and cat (who he treated and loved like his children) every day for over 10 years until their passing. All animals loved him especially his fur baby grandchildren. He was known to always help someone in need but would do it quietly or disappear right after offering his assistance since he was very humble and didn't want the thanks. He just wanted to ensure the people around him were taken care of, instilling a legacy of pay it forward acts of kindness in the neighborhood. He got along with everyone and cherished sharing the message of love from Jesus Christ. His love and kindness were always unconditional. He always liked to be in company with other people, but never the center of attention. He was considerate and remembered everyone's birthday and/or milestone events. He was very forgiving, aware and accepting to his own mistakes but looked forward to live the rest of his life for the Lord. Everyone knew him wherever he went in Conroe (pharmacy, bank, grocery stores, etc.). At home, he was an amazing cook, loved to grill steak and chicken wings, and made beef jerky by drying them on the roof. On Saturday mornings you could hear him singing to Khmer music and watching Khmer karaoke videos. By evening, you'll find him glued to boxing matches or major professional sports. He thrived on the presence of his loving family during his last days on earth. Even the regular Facetime sessions with his grandchildren gave him strength to endure the worst of chemotherapy.

Reth is survived by his son Dara Tim and his wife Lundi of San Antonio, TX; son Mononom Tim of Dallas, TX; daughter Mary Tim and her husband Craig Vollert of Houston, TX; daughter Sakhoan Khuon of Oak Ridge North, TX; granddaughter Madona Khuon of The Woodlands, TX; twin granddaughters Kylie and Arabella Tim of San Antonio, TX; loving ex-wife Sameth Tim of Houston, TX; devoted nephew Serey Rith of Conroe, TX; niece Sophea Cardona of San Angelo, TX; and niece Savoeun Thompson of Piedmont, OK. He is preceded in death by his parents Kok and Duong Tim of Neak Loeung, Cambodia.

A celebration of life service for Reth Tim will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Conroe, 600 N Main St, Conroe, Texas.