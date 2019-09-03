Funeral service for Rhama Ann Sargent, longtime resident of Conroe, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington, Tx with Brother Wes Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Conroe Funeral Directors.

Mrs. Sargent was born on August 25, 1932 in Pawnee, OK to Luther and Elvina Bryant. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 31, 2019 in Conroe. Mrs. Sargent will be remembered for her caring nature and thoughtfulness that extended to all people. Her loving, outgoing (never met a stranger) personality and her passion for children will dearly be missed.

Rhama was preceded in death by her parents; Luther and Elvina Bryant; beloved husband of 63 years, Charles Sargent; sisters, Nellie Howard and Beulah Bay; brothers, Homer Bryant, Ivan Bryant and Buzz Bryant; and daughter, Bonnie Rhoudes. She is survived by her loving family: Children, Linda Carraway and husband, Harold, Everett Sargent and wife, Cheryl, Bennie Whitworth and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Don Sargent, Christy Tims and husband, DE, Nina Sargent, Amanda Baltrip and husband, Cliff and Chuck Carraway. Numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Pallbearers: Harold Carraway, DE Tims, Chuck Carraway, Roger Sargent, BJ Hukill and David Robertson. Honorary: Ken Vanderford, Nathan Shelton, Derrik Tims and Christian Lenz.