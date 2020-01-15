Richard Brian Boucher (Papaw), age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 due to a bout of pneumonia that led to the discovery of stage IV lung cancer. He fought his brief battle with cancer just as he lived his life; with a quiet courage, fortitude, and grace. Even in his darkest hour, his loved ones were supported by his faith and strength. He was born September 21, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Charles Edmond Boucher and Ramona Colleen Day, both of whom preceded him in death.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1979. He worked 36 years for Union Tank Car Co. (UTLX) in Houston, Texas and eagerly anticipated his retirement from his Materials Manager position (and never having to do another inventory count again) in the spring of 2020.

Richard was an avid woodworker and loved the home improvement projects he and his wife undertook. He was an outstanding athlete and took great pleasure coaching his boys' baseball teams over the years.

Richard's passion for everything he did and his love for others extended far beyond his own family.

Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of six years and best friend, Sharon Griffin Boucher; sons Brian (Olga) Boucher and grandchildren Cadence, Madison, and Chloe, of Waynesboro, VA; Justin (Melanie) Boucher and grandchildren Breah, Bailey, Trista, and Abigail of Marble Falls, TX; Steven (Amber) Kochemba and grandchildren Janey, Richie, Donnie, and Steven of Gustavus, OH; and his favorite daughter Misty (Eddy) Eckart of Geneva, OH.

He is also survived by brother Dennis Boucher of Anderson, SC; sister-in-law Dawn (Jim) Fauvie of Bristolville, OH; brother-in-law Tom (Sandi) Griffin of Greene, OH and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and family. A private family celebration of his life will be held in his honor at a later date.