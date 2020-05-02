Richard "Dick" Jones passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on April 28, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on March 19, 1930. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Air Force and attended Louisiana State University. Dick was very proud to show his support for LSU where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. The first part of his career included working on the rocket booster fuel systems in the early space program. He then went on to have a long, successful career in the oil and gas industry, mostly with Drilco/Smith International. He was well respected in his field, so much that many times his colleagues were known to say, "This is a job for Super Dick." Although his career took his family to various parts of the world, they eventually settled down in Conroe, Texas. Always an engineer, there was nothing Dick would not try to fix or "tinker" with around the house, and everyone knew who to call on when help was needed. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, or just relaxing and reading the newspaper. Dick will be remembered for his optimistic outlook and beaming smile - a man we all enjoyed being around. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Theodocia "Doe" Jones. He is survived by his three children: Rick Jones and his wife Sonja, Greg Jones and his wife Shari, Blair Jones Kasmiersky and her husband Michael; his six grandchildren who called him Grandad: Page Alexander and her husband Rhett, Corey Jones, Cole Jones, Clay Jones, Mason Kasmiersky, and Cameron Kasmiersky. He is also survived by one great-grandchild, Jordan Alexander, who referred to him as Gee-gad and gave him so much joy over the past 2-1/2 years. The family truly appreciates the caregivers at The Wellington in Conroe, Texas. They took care of him like he was one of their own, and we could not be more thankful for all of them. Out of respect for his wishes, there will not be a formal burial or service. He will be remembered and celebrated with a private family gathering in the fall.





