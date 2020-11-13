Richard I Murphy, 66 a long time resident of Conroe, TX bided his family and friends farewell on November 6,2020. Richard was well known and will be missed by many. Visitation, will be Friday @ Collins & Johnson from 12-6. Services will be held @ West Tabernacle Church, 1900 F M 2854 Rd, on Saturday 2:00pm, The family has selected Rev James Glaspie, of New Testament Baptist Church to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence. Final resting place Golden Gate Cemetery.



