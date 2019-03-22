Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Legg.

Richard Jackson Legg, 83, of Buda, Texas, passed away on March 18th, 2019 at home and surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Boomer, West Virginia on January 22, 1936. He was preceded by his parents, William Cecil Legg and Goldie Talmage Legg, and brother William Cecil Legg, II. Richard graduated from Gauley Bridge High School, attended West Virginia Tech and served in the US Navy. He worked in sales and management throughout his career. Richard had a deep love of music, especially big band and gospel music. Richard played the trumpet and sang passionately in the Mims Baptist Church Choir in Conroe, Texas. Richard was an all-around athlete, playing baseball, basketball, bowling and golf. He coached little league baseball and mentored youth through sports. Richard is survived by Gleeta Legg, his loving Wife of 55 years, Buda, Tx., Tim Legg (Son) Austin, Tx., Sue Harrison-Srofe (Sister) Portsmouth, Ohio. Adria Villarreal (Daughter-in-law) Austin, Tx., Gracie McIntosh (Granddaughter) Austin, Tx.

Please join us in celebrating Richard's life at 1:00 pm on Tuesday March 23, 2019, at Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle TX for his funeral service. Visitation will precede services on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow on Wednesday March 27, 2010 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

