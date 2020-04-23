Dick Vetter was born on Jan. 27th, 1938 and passed away peacefully, at home, on April 21, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Dick was born in Columbus, Ohio to Amy and Frank Vetter. He grew up in Bexley, Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University----a true Buckeye Fan.

After graduation, he went to Chicago, Ill joining Arthur Anderson & Co. Then to Houston, TX and eventually forming Vetter&Taboada, CPAs.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and niece Cheryl. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Walsh Vetter, children: Brad Vetter and wife Kristie, Amy Johnson and husband Scot and Michael Vetter. His adored grandchildren: Abby Johnson, Adele Johnson, Scotty Johnson, Kenzie Vetter and Austin Vetter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Vetter and wife Carolyn and niece Dr. Sally Vetter.

A Celebration of Life will be held once we are able to gather together.