Richard "Rick" Paul Evanicky, 53, of Spring, Texas was given to his Savior on July 3, 2020. Rick was born April 14, 1967 in El Campo, Texas. Rick was predeceased by his brother David Evanicky and father Charlie Evanicky. Rick was survived by his loving wife Jennifer Evanicky, stepdaughters Katie Fowler, McKenna Fowler and stepson Jaxson Fowler of Spring; son Brandon Evanicky of Conroe; mother Dolores Harvey of Missouri City; sister Barbara Roberts and husband Steve Roberts of Richmond; brother James Evanicky and wife Rachel Evanicky, niece Carsyn Evanicky and nephew Caden Evanicky of Lake Jackson; brother Robert Evanicky and wife Brandi Evanicky and niece Camryn Evanicky of Sugar Land; many family and friends in Conroe, Sugar Land, Brazoria County, Columbus and across the south Texas area.

Raised in Brazoria County, Rick took pleasure in living life and maintained a positive attitude towards the world and always looked for the humorous side of things. Rick was passionate about his wife Jennifer and his family and greatly enjoyed fishing, flying, motocross, diving and was always eager to master new things. He immersed himself in things he was passionate about and looked forward to learning all aspects of his hobbies and passions. Rick was a Building Inspector for the City of Conroe Community Development Department and owned his own private inspection company which served the Houston area.

Rick will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers and his legacy will live on in those he touched throughout his life.

Visitation: Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Nursery Rd., Conroe, TX 77303

Services: Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Colony Church of Christ, 2140 First Colony Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479, followed by graveside service at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 St. Mary's Church Rd., Fayetteville, TX 78940

The family asks that all guests to the visitation, memorial service and graveside service please wear a mask and adopt social distancing standards.

If you are unable to attend in person, a livestream will begin at 10:00am on Saturday and can be viewed by clicking on this link: https://firstcolonychurch.churchonline.org

If you would care to make a memorial donation in Rick's name, please send a check to St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, PO Box 57 Fayetteville, Tx 78940 or to the CCA Texas Coastal Conservation Association) 6919 Portwest Dr., Suite 100 Houston, Tx 77024. Please put Rick Evanicky in the memo line of your check.