Richard "Dick" Patrick Ruiz, 93, passed away on April 21, 2020, in the comfort of home, due to complications from a heart attack and pneumonia. Dick was born in Zapotlanejo, Jalisco Mexico on February 27, 1927 to Jose Trinidad Ruiz and Maria Refugio Sanchez Ruiz. His parents immigrated to the United States in June of that same year. Dick was the youngest of five brothers and is survived by his only sister Ruth. Dick was raised and educated in southern California. He earned a Bachelor's degree from UCLA in 1952 where he was a member of the National Foreign Language Honor Society, and an Outstanding Foreign Language Scholar. He went on to earn an MPA in 1973 from USC where he was a member of the National Scholastic Society. Dick was married to Carol Longenecker (deceased) of Greenville, Ohio for 53 years. He is survived by their son Mathew, his wife Amy and their two children. Dick was a patriot, and a World War II veteran. He served with the 7th Infantry Division, MOS Anti-Tank Gun Crew as a PFC. He also participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2016 and considered it be one of the highlights of his life. Dick dedicated his career to public service specializing in local government operational management. He was an invaluable and trusted member of Orange County, CA government for 32 years, retiring as Director of Financial Assistance for the Orange County Social Services Agency. He volunteered and worked tirelessly for many organizations in the Orange County Community. He served on the Board of Trustees, for Catholic Charities - Diocese of Orange County. He served on the Catholic Bishop's Advisory Board for the Diocese of Orange County. He also served on the Board of Directors of the South County Community Clinic and the Santa Ana Girls Club. Dick was also the recipient of many awards including The American Legion Scholastic Award, the Alexis de Tocqueville Outstanding Volunteer Award. He was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. Dick relocated to Spring, Texas in 1994 and then to Conroe, Texas in 2010. In his retirement he was able to spend his time doing what he loved, gardening as a Master Gardener, reading at a voracious pace and writing stories about his travels and his dearly loved grandchildren Abigail and Connor who he described lovingly as his "Texas family by choice". Whether in his house or outside tending to his gardens Dick was always accompanied by his devoted Standard Poodles Ms. Peeps, Teddy, Jocelyn, and Joey. They were always by his side. Dick lived a life of unquestionable integrity and honor and never turned away from helping those who approached him in need. His knowledge was vast and his advice without bias or judgement. His love and knowledge of Latin seemed unending. He was often referred to as the Webster's/Ruiz dictionary. He loved learning and had a great respect for truth. The days were few when he missed reading his Wall Street Journal...every word. A mass celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in New Waverly, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store