Richard (Rick) Jay Roan passed away March 20th, 2019 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Richard was born February 8th, 1962 in Conroe, to Charles and Shirley Roan. Rick graduated Conroe High School in 1980. He joined the United States Marine Core and did his basic training at Camp Pendleton in California. Rick lived in Montgomery County the rest of his life. He loved to fish and claimed he knew where all the best places were. Rick had a big heart and always tried to do his best to help others if he could. Rick is survived by his wife Crystal, his brothers, Chris and Kyle Roan along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Services begin at 2:30PM on April 5th, 2019