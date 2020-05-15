R.M. or "Rim", as he was known to all, departed this world just like he lived his life: with honor and determination. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Flora Anita Charley Traylor of Conroe; his daughter Denise M. Traylor and husband, John Whetsell, and his only grandchild, Alex Whetsell, all of Houston, TX, and Telluride, CO; also his son, Richard M. Traylor IV and wife Cynthia Traylor, of New Waverly, TX. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his youngest son, Charley Lawrence "Larry" Traylor. R.M. was born in New Waverly, TX, to parents Richard Marion "Dick" Traylor and Polly Gordon Hogue, but after their divorce, he was raised by his beloved aunt, Minnie Fisher Cunningham. His Aunt Minnie was a suffragist that helped found the National League of Women Voters among many other accomplishments. She instilled in him a respect of all people, no matter their race, creed or gender. His favorite childhood memory was when she took him to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt and he sat on his knee in the oval office; and from that point forward, he was a proud believer in the political process, never missing the opportunity to vote when he was old enough. It was his hope that he would get to vote in one more presidential election with his deep desire to help restore integrity and professionalism to the office. Please think of him when you vote. R.M. attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Sam Houston College; and he was always an Aggie at heart, living his life by their code, and teaching his children the Aggie Fight Song as soon as they could talk! He also taught them the value of hard work; and, everyone knew that he did not tolerate complaining, for any reason. R.M shared his love of golf, baseball and hunting with his sons and subsequently his grandson. He was an avid reader and fervent believer in education. He spent most of his career working for The Superior Oil Company retiring from Mobile Oil. He lived life with love, honesty and zest. He was real. His work colleagues, hunting friends, golf buddies and gin rummy partners at Conroe Country Club were a treasured part of his life. He and his family are extremely grateful to his caregivers, Gayle MaKinney and Terri Sprencel who helped him through his last years with love, kindness and grace along with the staff at Heritage Oaks Senior Living in Conroe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the New Waverly Public Library https://www.newwaverlypubliclibrary.org/about-us/contact-us or 9372 SH75 S., New Waverly, TX, 77358. As he requested, there will be a simple graveside celebration at the Hardy Cemetery, New Waverly, TX, on May 23, at 1:00, with social distancing and face coverings required.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 15 to May 28, 2020.