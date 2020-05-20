Richard Wilson Lee, born on 4-23-1935 in Smackover, Arkansas, passed away on 5-18-2020 at the age of 85. He served in the army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. Richard pursued a long career in law enforcement, serving 33 years with Houston Police Department, and 25 years with the Office of the Inspector General, State of Texas. He enjoyed playing racquetball at Conroe Recreation Center with other longtime friends and enthusiasts and followed professional sports. One of his favorite pastimes was being a parent volunteer for junior high and high school youth with baseball or basketball doing scorekeeping and transportation to games. He participated in many school fundraisers and community events for charity. He was a member of several local churches throughout the years but was a member most recently of The Woodlands Church. He volunteered with his wife, Sandy, for several years on the weekends at The Montgomery County Animal Shelter until his health prevented it. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Monroe Lee and Opal Virginia Wilson, and several siblings, (sister Sylvia Ray Perrault, brother Dan Lee, and sister Georgia Middelswart) and is survived by his wife, Sandy Lee, his stepson Michael Lee and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lee, along with their daughters, Alize and Avery. He left a daughter, Shelly Lee of Baytown, Texas, and many nieces and nephews (Nieces: Myrtis Rimassa, Sylvia Dickinson, Dana Lee; Nephews: Lloyd Tyler, Tom Tyler, Raymond Lee; Grandnieces: Bambi Oedekoven, Katrina Barrilleaux, Melissa Hyde, Virginia Zuckero, Carla Cook, Valerie Lee; Grandnephews: Marco Rimassa, Bryan Lee. A memorial service for Richard Wilson Lee will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to two of Richard's favorite charities: Children's Safe Harbor, Conroe, Texas ( https://childrenssafeharbor.org ), Lone Star Animal Welfare League ( https://lsawl.org/ ), To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.