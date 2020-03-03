Rita Kathleen Mann, 97, was born on August 31, 1922 in Norfolk, New York and passed away on March 2, 2020 in New Waverly, Texas. Rita graduated from Norfolk High School and went on to be a registered nurse. She was head nurse at Willis ISD from 1974 to 1987. Rita was also a member of Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Catholic Church and involved in Conroe Friendship Center and Meals on Wheels in Conroe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Gertrude Sharlow; husband, Jesse Mann and her daughter, Danette Mann. Rita is survived by her children, Shirley Mann Ray, Charles Mann and wife Darlene, Richard Mann and wife Darlene, Michael Mann and wife Anne Marie; daughter of the heart, Helen Younts; grandchildren, Stacey Culloty and husband Matt, Daniel Mann and wife Hillary, David Mann and Austin Mann; five great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm with a rosary beginning at 6pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. The Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 beginning at 10am in New Waverly, Texas at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The graveside service will follow in Garden Park Cemetery by Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Conroe.