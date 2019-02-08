Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" Card.

Robert Allen Card, age 82, of Montgomery, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

He was born on July 25, 1936 in Burbank California. He married Patricia Druliner, the love of his life for 62 years, on February 9, 1957. Patty and Bob lived in California until they were transferred to Texas in 1970 to open Coldwell Banker Commercial. In 1974, he went with Schneider Moore Properties until he retired in 2002.

Patty and Bob have been blessed with 5 wonderful children,

15 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Bob had many friends. He kept close with grade school friends, relatives, and old and new friends. He loved to party and he knew how to have a good time. He impacted people's lives in many different ways.

Bob is survived by his wife Patty, daughters Candace Pate and husband Robert, Cristy Price and husband Wayne, Gretchen Scott and husband Mark, sons Craig Card and Doug Card and wife Cindy.

Grandchildren: Jason, John, and Christopher Pate; Brett and his wife Addie, Patrick and his wife Lissa, and Courtney Price; Ashley, Weston, and Hudson Card; Kevin, Caroline, and Brian Card; and Molly, Kyle, and Reid Scott.

Great-Grandchildren: Sebastian Pate,

Ace Popham, Jasmine and Isabelle Morgan; and Parker, Carter, and Graham Price.

Sister Barbara Mahony and husband Louis and seven Mahony nieces and nephews.

Sister-in-law JoAnne Wills, Brother-in-laws Jim Druliner and Robert Druliner and his wife Sherry and seven nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 8227 County Road 205 Plantersville, TX 77363. Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in Bob Card's name to The Assistance League, 126 N. San Jacinto St., Conroe, TX 77301 or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 388, Plantersville, TX 77363.