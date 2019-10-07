Robert Andrew Mahaffey, Jr., 87 of Conroe passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Mahaffey Cemetery in Chester, Texas. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9 th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home.

Robert was born July 1, 1932 to Robert, Sr. and Jessie Mahaffey in Barnes, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Audrey Laverne Mahaffey, his parents, daughter Charlotte Mahaffey Mims, Granddaughter Laura Mims, and son-in-law Walter H. Lumpkin, Sisters Margie McQueen, Virginia Hill, Bonnie Tuma, Brothers Raymond Mahaffey, William Mahaffey, and Lloyd Mahaffey

Robert is survived by his children Carol Mahaffey Lumpkin Merillat and husband, A.P., Darlene Mahaffey Carter and husband Tom, Gary Mahaffey and wife Gail, Marc Mahaffey and wife Denise, grandchildren, April Hunter and husband Chad, Ryan Lumpkin and wife Maryam, Jason Lumpkin and wife Michelle, Christopher Mahaffey and wife Jacalyn, Derek Mahaffey, Andrew Mahaffey, Matt Carter, Leah Carter Adair and husband Mitchell, Hannah Carter Robinson and husband Nolan, great grandchildren, Bishop, Aven, and Ronin Lumpkin, Grant Adair, Claire and Kate Mahaffey, Colin Lumpkin, and Laurel Hunter.

Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence for his family.