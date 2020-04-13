Robert Charles Bleyl (Bob), 92, passed away in his sleep on April 10, 2020 in The Woodlands, TX. Bob was in the Class of '48 at the A&M College of Texas. In August, 1945, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, where he was an expert rifleman.

He was preceded in deaty by Ruby Lee Bleyl, wife of 60 years, and Linda Eileen Walling, daughter. He is survived by daughters Kathy Lee Venable of Mena, Arkansas, and Bonnie Ann Martinez, of The Woodlands, TX, and son John David Bleyl, of Conroe, TX. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Bob worked in the petrochemical business in Deer Park, Tx for most of his career. He was a past Master of La Porte Lodge #857, a member of the VFW and American Legion in Pasadena, TX.

He raised his family at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Pasadena, TX, where he and Ruby were members of the church choir for 37 years.

After retirement, Bob and Ruby traveled and enjoyed Aggie sporting events. They could usually be found following the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band marching to Kyle Field on game day.

Bob was very devoted to his family and friends, and he will be missed.

A family memorial service is planned in the future. The family asks that in liey of flowers, donations be made to Bob's favorite charity, The .

Shrinershospitalforchildren.org.