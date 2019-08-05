Robert "Bob" Comunale, born on August 5th, 1942, passed away on August 3rd, 2019 at the age of 76. Bob was born and raised in Pittsburg Pennsylvania. He was the third child of Joseph and Anna Comunale who were Italian immigrants.

Bob was a proud veteran and served our country as a US Army Soldier in the Vietnam War. He was a subject matter expert when it came to cutting tools, and spent his career educating customers in the metalworking industry. At home, he expressed his creativity through woodworking, where he worked with his hands to build many beautiful decorations, furniture and home improvement projects (aka "Honey-Do's"). He enjoyed having his home full of people and laughter, which was ignited by him. Bob was extremely social and the life of every party. You could say he never met a stranger. "Bucket Bob" especially loved riding his motorcycle with friends. Bob was a member of the Northside Baptist Church, Conroe VFW, and the Cut-n-Shoot Harley Owners Group.

He was preceded in death by his mother Anna, father Joseph, brother Tony, and sister Jennie.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Comunale, his children, Chris and Melissa Comunale, Chad and Beth Comunale, Rex Davis, Jason and Amber Harris. Grandchildren: Camryn Comunale, Capri Comunale, Chloe Harris, Jenna Harris, Lawson Harris, brother Joe Comunale, nephew Bill Comunale, and we can't forget his loving dog Annie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Disabled Veterans of America ( http://www.dav.org/ ) with Bob as the Honoree.

A memorial service for Robert "Bob" Comunale will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00am.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com