On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Robert "Bob" Duncan, loving husband and father of two children, and grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 74. Bob was born on July 22, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, to Floyd and Virginia Duncan. After attending Lindbergh High School, where he served as the class president, Bob studied to become an electrical engineer from the University of Missouri-Rolla (UMR) and later earned his MBA from the University of Hawaii. While at UMR, Bob's sister Carol introduced him to Judith Jane Jett. Bob and Judy were married soon thereafter, February 4, 1967, and began their journey of 52 years together. Bob and Judy were stationed at Naval Security Air Base, Kamiseya, Japan, where he served in the United States Naval Civil Engineer Core and achieved the rank of Lieutenant JG. Bob and Judy returned to Chicago, Illinois, where Bob began his career as an electrical engineer. While in Chicago, they began raising their son, Clayton, and daughter, Emily before moving to Lubbock, Texas, for 18 wonderful years prior to finally settling in Montgomery, Texas. "Lob Bob" loved nothing more than playing tennis in the heat of the Texas sun and never met a stranger. Bob was incredibly proud of his family and was a wonderful example to his children and grandchildren. Bob deeply cherished his relationships with his friends and celebrated almost any occasion (or none at all) by firing up his Weber Grill and mixing up a batch of his world famous Bob-o-ritas. His sharp mind, wit, and kind-hearted free spirit will be missed greatly. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Floyd, and his mother, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Clayton and daughter-in-law Stephanie Duncan, and daughter, Emily Duncan Wilkinson and son-in-law David Wilkinson; his sister Carol, and four grandchildren (Campbell, Parker, Brooks and Bobby Jett). A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, June 14 th , 2019, at the April Sound Country Club Tennis Center at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to Adrian Bey Tennis Foundation (

