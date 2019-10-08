In Loving Memory of Robert "Bob" Eugene Burgdorff of Montgomery, Texas. Bob was born on January 29, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Herman Eugene Burgdorff and Imogene (Wallace) Burgdorff. He passed away on October 4, 2019 surrounded by family and his best friend Jim Bush.

Growing up in Houston, Bob graduated from Kincaid high school where he was a star football player. He went on to graduate from the University of Houston. Bob was a local businessman in Montgomery County for over 45 years. His kind demeanor and caring ways will be greatly missed.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat and his parents. He is survived by his loving family: Son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Lisa Eldred and his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Clarence Lee. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces also survive.