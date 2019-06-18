Robert Lee Gilbert "Bobby" passed away peacefully on Father's Day with his family surrounding him. Bobby was born September 22, 1943 to Howard and Ollie Mae Gilbert and passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 75 years old. He is survived by his daughters, Becky Gilbert of Katy, Lisa Brunner and husband P.T. of Sweeny, son Michael Gilbert and wife Debbie of Friendswood; grandchildren Thomas Campbell, Madison and Brett Gilbert. Numerous other relatives and friends also survive.

Bobby was a graduate of Spring Branch High School and started his career at NASA as a draftsman and worked on spacesuits at The Cape in Florida. He then changed careers to RV Sales with Thompson Trailers working there for many years, then Northwest Campers until he moved closer to Conroe and started working at Lone Star RV, retiring from there. Bobby was best known for his meticulous, perfect handwriting. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed living life to the fullest.

As per his wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at The Cactus Lounge Bar and Grill in Willis at 13453 Point Aquarius Blvd on Thursday June 20th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.