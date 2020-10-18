Robert was born on April 30, 1951, along with his twin sister, Emma, to parents Robert Emmitt and Susie Irene Higginbotham in Mangum, OK. He passed away on October 12, 2020 at home in WIllis, TX. Growing up in rural Oklahoma, he farmed, participated in rodeos as a bull rider, traveled to other countries to put up steel buildings, and traveled to Alaska to mine gold with a friend. For the past 20 years Robert has worked for Hempel Coatings in Conroe, TX.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents, sister Tommy Messner, brother Allen Willoughby, son Robbie Higginbotham, son Bobby Kendrick, son in law Dewayne Grimes, and grandson Patrick Grimes.



Robert is survived by his wife of 23 years, Millie, children, Christa Kendrick-Grimes, Stephanie Higginbotham-Spurlock, Juli & Tim Coffey, Garrett & PJ Kendrick, grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua, Chantell, Mikayla, Andrew, Aaron, Matthew, JR, and Maverick, 7 great grandkids, siblings, Emma & Carl Allen, Elowese Chambless, Ann Milner, Jo Yeager, John Higginbotham, and Ray & Millie Higginbotham, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in Robert's honor on Saturday, October 24, 2020 @ 3pm at 21631 County Road 3748, Splendora, TX 77372. A special thank you to the staff at Bristol Hospice for their kindness and support during Robert's final days.



