Robert "Bob" McDonald, 85, passed away peacefully, with family present, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Conroe, Texas.

Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 4, 1934 to Robert Nichol and Anna Marjorie Lennox McDonald. He graduated from Southeastern High School in 1952 in Detroit and he excelled in all varsity sports. He received a B.A. degree in Communications and Advertising at Michigan State University in 1956. While in college he was President of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and President of Alpha Delta Sigma (Advertising honorary). After college he served in the U.S. Army at the Transportation School - Ft. Eustis, VA from 1957-59 and was honorably discharged of Reserve Duty.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Adrienne "Ady" Johnson McDonald; his parents, and his sisters Helen McDonald Reed and Ethelyn McDonald Little. He is survived by his daughter Betsy and husband Jim; daughter Karin and husband Mark, grandson's Tyler and Brandon and nephew Bob Reed and wife Marilyn.

Bob's business career took him to Weyerhaeuser Company where he became Midwest Manager in Chicago; Regional Sales Manager at Champion Packages Company in NYC; V.P. & Marketing Director for Hibbert Company in Trenton, N.J. and then at DCI Marketing where he spent 23 years as V.P. of their Houston Sales Office. He retired in 2000 after a successful sales career.

Bob loved golf, fishing, music and he had a love of wildlife and dogs. He was a member of the Chicago Athletic Club, Trenton Country Club, River Plantation Country Club, the last two of which he served on the Board of Directors. One of his greatest joys was his annual fishing trip with his five best friends in their fishing group they named "South Key". They had 53 consecutive years of fishing trips to destinations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico & the Caribbean. Bob also enjoyed spending time at the family beach house in Galveston with his family, grandkids and many friends.

The family would like to thank Woodhaven Village Assisted Living Facility in Conroe for the care they provided to him for the past several years.

A celebration of his life will be held at Cashner Funeral Home at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to the Lone Star Animal Welfare League at www.lsawl.org or mail to: LSAWL, P.O. Box 130175, The Woodlands, TX 77393.