Robert Warren Peacock, 83, of Woodway, Texas, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway, Texas, followed by an interment at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation with his family will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Robert (Bob) was born to Melvin and Louise Peacock on September 3, 1936 in Huntsville, Texas. He was raised in Willis, Texas, graduated from Willis High School, and graduated Sam Houston State University in 1957. He married the love of his life, Esther Martha Haase on October 3,1958 at St. James Episcopal Church in Conroe, Texas. Two daughters followed Rachael Louise in 1960 and Whitney Leah in 1963.

Bob started in insurance in Montgomery County, Texas as a Career Agent with Texas Farm Bureau. He moved his family to Waco, Texas in 1974, where he became the Associate State Sales Director. In 1979, Bob became the State Sales Manager for the State of Texas. He served as State Sales Director until 1995 when Southern Farm Bureau asked him to become the Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales. He and Martha moved to Jackson, MS until Bob retired in 1998. Bob formally retired from Southern Farm Bureau and he and Martha moved back to their home and family in Woodway.

Bob was devoted to his church and community. His passion was raising horses and cattle on their farm in McGregor, Texas. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge, The Waco Shiners, and a vestry member, at both St. Alban's Episcopal Church, and The Episcopal Church of The Holy Spirit, of Waco, Texas.

His greatest joy in life was the love he had for his wife, his daughters, his grandchildren and his great- grandchildren who lovingly called him Pop.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Louise Peacock, his loving wife of sixty years, Martha, and his sister, Carolyn Aldridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Rachael Anglin and husband Daniel, Whitney Farr and husband Robby; grandchildren, Christopher Slinkard and wife Jennifer, Hailey Rodriguez and husband Nathan, Matthew Slinkard and wife Storm, Michael Farr and wife Bailey; great grandchildren, Harper Grace, and Cruz Nathaniel Rodriguez.

The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospice, Dr. Michael Loden, and the Delaney at Lake Waco for their loving care of our father.