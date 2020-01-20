Robert William (Bob) Morisak a resident of Willis, Texas, entered the presence of the Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born June 21, 1944 in Baytown, Texas. He grew up in Highlands, Texas and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963; attended Lee Junior college in Baytown, Texas and completed his studies at Stephen F. Austin University in 1967 with a B.S. degree in Education and a minor in Business. He attended graduate school at Sam Houston University in the study of kinesiology. He began his career in education, teaching and coaching at Marshall Jr., High and was properly named "Coach" after being involved in coaching track, football and basketball for 10 years at Brazosport, Freer, Dayton, Northwest Academy and C E King high schools. He is remembered fondly by many on his early track teams.

He became a State Farm Agent in July, 1976 and retired December 31, 2017, after providing 41.5 years of "Good Neighbor Service."

His lifetime love for horses led him into breeding, training, and racing of thoroughbreds. Bob has had a ranch in Buffalo, Texas for the past fourteen years and previously owned a farm in Crosby, Texas. He enjoyed talking about and viewing all sports and 'coaching' from his chair!

At the time of his death he was still actively training horses and faithfully riding his bicycle with his Australian Shepherd service dog, Hachi and son, Omaha. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed the outdoors and all animals, and was a member of Benui Baptist Church in Montgomery, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Patricia (Patsy) Guillory Morisak of Willis, Texas, two daughters, Charlyn D. Morisak of Buffalo, Texas and Robin L. Morisak of Panorama Village, Texas and their mother, Charlotte Belin, also of Panorama Village, Texas. Step children Erika G. Page and husband Charles of Milton, Georgia; Derek Guillory, M.D. and wife Tisa of San Antonio, Texas; and Daren R. Guillory and wife Jennifer of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Nathan Montgomery, Makayla Legally, and Mari Otis. Step grandchildren Jackson and Kate Guillory, Payton, Garner and Sloan Guillory and Alexa and Elliana Page. Sister Shirley Ann Ulrich and husband Joe of Baytown, Texas; brother William R. (Billy) Morisak of Crosby, Texas. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary Satsky Morisak of Crosby, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, located at 10129 FM 1097 West, Willis, Texas 77318, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, beginning with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Youth Scholarship Fund of Benui Baptist Church, P.O. Drawer 250, Montgomery, Texas 77356 or to the SPCA. You are invited to leave a written condolence our website at www.shmfh.com.