Roberta Kay Appel passed away peacefully surrounded by family in The Woodlands, Texas on Sunday November 24, 2019.

She leaves behind her Mother Beryl Hamersley, Daughter Sasha Appel Mock and Husband Gordon Mock, Son Shane Appel and Wife Miriam Appel, Grand-Daughters Shawnee Appel and Misha Mock and cat Eden. She was preceded in death by her father Ernest Marsden Hamersley.

She earned her Masters Degree in Dance from the University of Houston-Clearlake. Taught all forms of dance but specialized in Ballet, Modern and Folk dance. She taught dance at Bonis Dance Studio in The Woodlands Texas for over 20 years.

She went on to become a school teacher in and around Houston Texas.

Over the years she taught hundreds of students and touched the lives of many.

She was a dedicated and loving daughter to her Mother Beryl and above all else, a devoted mother and grandmother.

She will be remembered for the unconditional love she had for her family and her devotion to putting her children and grand children first.

Her Funeral will be held at McNutt Funeral home (1703 Porter Rd, Conroe TX 77301) at 10AM on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Burial will follow in Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery.