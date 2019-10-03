Bert Prater passed away on October 2, 2019, at HCA Conroe Hospital in Conroe Texas. She was born September 11, 1942 in Conroe to John and Mary Newkirk.

Bert as a young girl lived with her grandmother in Cut and Shoot as her father was in the Navy. She later traveled with parents as the Navy moved them, living in California and Nevada where she graduated from Rancho High School in 1960. After high school, she held many jobs from working at a newspaper in Las Vegas to owning a business and later driving a bus for CISD. One of her greatest passions in life was her work with kids with disabilities as she would say, they fed her soul and really never felt it was a job but her second love.

Bert married Sonny on November 13th 1966 in Conroe Tx. They were happily married for 53 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, hosting and cooking for the Thanksgiving family reunion, traveling and bowling.

Bert is survived by husband Sonny; son Michael Cannon; son John Prater; son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Jackie Prater; daughter and son-in-law Johnna and Chuck Baxley; grandchildren: Ty Cannon, Kayla and Linzy Prater, Jarrod and Brandon Prater, Sonny Prater and Kevin Kulow; Aunt and Uncle Leona and James Reneau; and many cousins.

Bert was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Newkirk, Uncle RB and Aunt Williemae Atkinson, Aunt Juanita Gunter, and daughter-in-law Mandy Cannon.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5 from 6-8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com.