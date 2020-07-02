Rodney James Simonelli was born on October 4, 1971. He went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020 at the age of 48 years old.

Rodney was born in Howell, Michigan and moved to Texas in 1979 where he spent the rest of his life. Rodney graduated from Willis High School. He worked at Ballard Water Wells in Willis for the past 16 years.

Rodney was a loving father and devoted his life to his two children Emma and Ethan. His greatest joys were camping, fishing, and spending time outdoors with Emma and Ethan.

Preceded in death by his sister; Wanda Jo, Rodney is survived by his daughter; Emma Simonelli, son; Ethan Simonelli, parents; Gabriel (Jim) and Bonnie Simonelli, brother; Ronald Schultz, sister; Debra Hamilton, and numerous extended family.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. There will be a private family service.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com