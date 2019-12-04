Busch, Roger A., age 79 formerly of Conroe, Texas, currently residing in Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Roger was a sweet, gentle loving soul with a generous heart, always willing to help anyone. His love for the ocean, boating, fishing, cruising and tinkering in his wood shop kept his life full and adventurous. We know he'll be a guardian angel to his family from heaven whom he enjoyed spending time with in life. Now it's time to be with your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Roger, an Air Force veteran, is survived by his loving wife, Janie; two daughters and sons-in-law, Catherine (Mark) Hatfield, Kimberly (Michael) Chase; a step daughter and her husband, Caryn (Jay) Whitney; a step son, John Craig Golden; two nieces, Kelly Rowe Simpson, Lisa Rowe; grandchildren, Leah Hatfield, Samuel Hatfield, William Hatfield, Alysha Weeter, Joshua Whitney and Grace Whitney. Interment services for Roger will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, December 20 at the Houston National Cemetery for veterans located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. Friends in attendance are welcome to join family for lunch immediately following service-location to be announced at memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your most treasured charity in Roger's honor.

Roger, we love and miss you always and forever.